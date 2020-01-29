Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

‘American Dirt’ publisher cancels entire book tour due to ‘safety’ concerns

la_ca_american_dirt_book_251.JPG
Jeanine Cummins for her book “American Dirt.”
(Joe Kennedy)
By Dorany PinedaStaff Writer 
Jan. 29, 2020
12:47 PM
Flatiron Books, the publisher of the contentious migrant novel “American Dirt,” has canceled its book tour with Jeanine Cummins.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Bob Miller, president and publisher of Flatiron Books, wrote: "[O]ur concerns about safety have led us to the difficult decision to cancel the book tour. Based on specific threats to booksellers and the author, we believe there exists real peril to their safety.” Among the canceled appearances was Cummins’ participation in a Los Angeles Times Book Club event, which had been scheduled for March 11.

In response to the massive backlash that Cummins and her novel has sparked, the publishing group said it will be “organizing a series of town hall meetings, where Jeanine will be joined by some of the groups who have raised objections to the book. We believe that this provides an opportunity to come together and unearth difficult truths to help us move forward as a community.”

Critics of “American Dirt” have accused the novel of being a harmful act of cultural appropriation, riddled with stereotypes about Mexico and the struggles of migrants.

Dorany Pineda
Dorany Pineda is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
