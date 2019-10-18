Sign up for the Los Angeles Times Book Club

Welcome to the L.A. Times Book Club, an opportunity to see, hear and interact with world-class authors, celebrities and newsmakers as they discuss their books and tell their stories.

Every month, we share a book club selection, publish stories exploring the topic and invite you to read along. Then we host a community event with the author and invite you to join that, too. Our focus is on stories and storytellers relevant to Southern California and the West, and our mission is to make your newspaper something not just to read but to experience — something that brings us together.

I’m your host and editor Donna Wares, and my goal is to get L.A. reading and talking. So tell me: What stories do you want to share with the city? What authors would you most like to meet? Here’s your chance to help us build something amazing.