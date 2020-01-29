Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Longest smuggling tunnel in Southwest discovered in San Diego County

Jan. 29, 2020
U.S. authorities Wednesday announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel ever found on the Southwest border, stretching more than three-quarters of a mile from Tijuana into the San Diego area.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release that the tunnel originates in an industrial area in Mexico and extends a total of 4,309 feet.

Following the discovery in late August, Mexican law enforcement identified the entrance and members of the San Diego Tunnel Task Force began mapping the tunnel from Mexico, the agency said.

The next longest tunnel in the U.S. was discovered in San Diego in 2014. It was 2,966 feet

