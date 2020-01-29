Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Residents leap from L.A. high-rise after fire breaks out on 6th floor, fire officials say

la-me-high-rise-fire.JPG
Firefighters on Wednesday are battling a large blaze that has enveloped the sixth floor of a 25-story residential building in Los Angeles, forcing residents to evacuate from the structure.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Jan. 29, 2020
9:07 AM
Share

Firefighters on Wednesday are battling a large blaze that has enveloped the sixth floor of Barrington Plaza, a 25-story Westside residential building, forcing residents to jump from the structure, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the building in the 11700 block Wilshire Boulevard in the Sawtelle neighborhood.

It is not clear how many people have jumped from the building, according to the Fire Department.

Television footage showed residents—some in bathrobes on the roof of the building with a fire helicopter overhead lifting them to safety. Officials didn’t say whether anyone was hurt. Footage showed heavy flames inside the building and thick black smoke pouring from at least one balcony and several windows.

Advertisement

A fire that erupted on the 11th floor of the same apartment building in 2013 displaced up to 150 residents and injured two people.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement