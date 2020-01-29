Residents leap from L.A. high-rise after fire breaks out on 6th floor, fire officials say

Firefighters on Wednesday are battling a large blaze that has enveloped the sixth floor of Barrington Plaza, a 25-story Westside residential building, forcing residents to jump from the structure, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the building in the 11700 block Wilshire Boulevard in the Sawtelle neighborhood.

It is not clear how many people have jumped from the building, according to the Fire Department.

Television footage showed residents—some in bathrobes on the roof of the building with a fire helicopter overhead lifting them to safety. Officials didn’t say whether anyone was hurt. Footage showed heavy flames inside the building and thick black smoke pouring from at least one balcony and several windows.

A fire that erupted on the 11th floor of the same apartment building in 2013 displaced up to 150 residents and injured two people.