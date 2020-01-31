Anaheim pastor arrested on suspicion of sexual assault; two victims were minors at the time, authorities say

An Anaheim pastor has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against three people, including two who were minors at the time, authorities said.

Rolando Fuentes, 53, is facing a variety of charges, including rape and lewd acts with a minor, Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department said during a news conference Friday. All of the victims are female, he said.

Fuents was arrested Thursday night at his Anaheim home and is in custody, Carringer said. He is being held in lieu of $1-million bail.

Fuentes founded Centro Familiar Cristiano Pnl Church about two years ago. The church, attended by a large Guatemalan population, is on State College Boulevard.