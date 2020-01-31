Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Anaheim pastor arrested on suspicion of sexual assault; two victims were minors at the time, authorities say

486656_ME_0131_anaheim_priest_arrested_sexual_assault_4_GMF.jpg
Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer announces the arrest of Pastor Rolando Fuentes, 53, on sexual assault charges on Friday.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
Jan. 31, 2020
1:01 PM
An Anaheim pastor has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against three people, including two who were minors at the time, authorities said.

Rolando Fuentes, 53, is facing a variety of charges, including rape and lewd acts with a minor, Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department said during a news conference Friday. All of the victims are female, he said.

Fuents was arrested Thursday night at his Anaheim home and is in custody, Carringer said. He is being held in lieu of $1-million bail.

Fuentes founded Centro Familiar Cristiano Pnl Church about two years ago. The church, attended by a large Guatemalan population, is on State College Boulevard.

Priscella Vega
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
