Man sentenced to life without parole in triple murder case

A Culver City man was sentenced Friday to three life prison terms without the possibility of parole for killing his 67-year-old father and two other men the same day.

Juan Roberto Saucedo, 39, pleaded no contest to murdering his father, Robert, and trying to kill his father’s girlfriend in Culver City on Sept. 3, 2017. He pleaded guilty to the subsequent killings of Jesus Estevez Martinez, 27, and Arturo Canela Pulido, 47, in Lennox, and the attempted murder of another man, said Greg Risling of the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Saucedo also admitted the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders involving the three killings and murder during the commission of a carjacking and kidnapping involving Martinez.

Prosecutors had not decided whether to seek the death penalty against Saucedo before he entered his plea Friday.

Saucedo fatally shot his father and wounded his father’s girlfriend after exchanging words with his father, according to the district attorney’s office.

Saucedo fled from the home in Culver City, carjacked Martinez, forced him to drive to Lennox, fatally shot him, then went into another residence and fatally shot Pulido, prosecutors said.

After that shooting, prosecutors said that Saucedo shot a man driving by.

Saucedo was arrested that day by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and has remained jailed without bail since then.

Along with the three life-without-parole sentences, Saucedo was also sentenced to 175 years to life in prison.

