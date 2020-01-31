Some Barrington Plaza residents allowed to return after high-rise fire

The day after a fire sent them fleeing from their homes, many residents of a Westside high-rise were allowed to return Thursday night.

But some parts of the Barrington Plaza apartments on Wilshire Boulevard closest to where the blaze erupted could be accessed only with restrictions or remained entirely off-limits to residents for the time being.

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, residents living on floors 10 through 25 were allowed to return to their units and stay overnight, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

Those on the eighth floor, however, had to ask on-site personnel to collect their personal effects.

Advertisement

Residents on the second through sixth floors, as well as the ninth, were allowed into the building with an escort to personally retrieve their belongings, but they could not stay overnight.

The seventh floor remained completely closed.

Prange said the decision to allow access to some floors but maintain restrictions on others was based on assessments from fire officials and the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety.

“We obviously don’t want people to have to find somewhere to stay or not go home,” he said. “We do everything we can to get them back in, but then at the end of the day, if it’s not safe, it’s not worth it.”

Advertisement

The fire began about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and spread quickly through the sixth and seventh floors of the 270-unit Building A in the sprawling, three-tower development. Thirteen people were injured.