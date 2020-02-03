It’s time for California to take over PG&E, state lawmaker says

A state lawmaker is making a move to turn Pacific Gas & Electric into a public utility, a potentially dramatic shift that would end decades of corporate control over California’s largest power company.

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) said Monday that he would introduce legislation this week aimed at revoking the 115-year-old company’s authority to serve its territory and directing the state to assume control.

“PG&E is a failed utility with a track record of prioritizing profits over safety,” Wiener said in a statement. “It’s time for a new start: A utility focused not on Wall Street and shareholder profits, but rather on safety, reliability, affordability, and ratepayers.”

State officials have spent months mulling the possibility of taking over the troubled utility. But Wiener’s promised bill would probably be the first formal proposal to do so.

Wiener has said he began crafting the legislation last year after the company shut off power to millions of frustrated customers in an effort to prevent its power lines and other infrastructure from sparking wildfires when weather conditions were extremely hot and dry.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has threatened to launch a public takeover of PG&E in response to the company’s bankruptcy restructuring plan, which he said would leave the utility with too much debt to spend the billions of dollars needed to make necessary safety improvements.

Lawmakers passed a bill last year that offers PG&E a financial incentive to settle its existing lawsuits from wildfire victims, exit bankruptcy by June 30, preserve its efforts to meet the state’s climate goals and establish a governance structure that prioritizes safety. If the company does all those things, it can dip into a multi-billion-dollar state wildfire fund — supported by $10.5 billion from ratepayers and another $10.5 billion from the state’s three largest investor-owned utilities — to pay off claims for damages stemming from blazes that ignited after the bill took effect last summer.

At an event last week hosted by the Public Policy Institute of California, Newsom described the bankruptcy as a “godsend” and “extraordinary opportunity” to recreate the utility. He reiterated his willingness to turn PG&E into a public utility and said the old company “no longer exists.”

“There’s going to be a new company or the state of California takes it over,” Newsom said.

In November, Newsom tasked one of his top advisors with developing a plan to shift PG&E to public control but has yet to release any details of that proposal.

It’s unclear whether Newsom’s office has consulted with Wiener about the lawmaker’s bill.

Californians appear to support calls to end PG&E’s operations as they now exist, according to a December poll conducted for the Los Angeles Times by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies. Fewer than 1 in 8 respondents said they supported a path forward that allowed PG&E to fix its own problems and maintain its current structure.

Wiener said his bill will “allow California to hit the refresh button and create a utility focused on the public interest.”

The bill would establish a state power authority that would purchase all of PG&E’s assets and lead a five-year transition from investor to public ownership in consultation with the California Public Utilities Commission, according to an outline provided by the senator’s office. The new agency would be overseen by a board whose members would be chosen by the governor.

Under the proposal, ratepayers would shoulder the cost of acquiring the company’s assets over several decades.

An outline of Wiener’s plan said the state could set up a public-private partnership similar to the Long Island Power Authority in New York. Most of PG&E’s existing 24,000 employees would work for a utility operating company, described as a private contractor, while senior management positions would be concentrated into a smaller public agency tasked with providing oversight.

Wiener’s bill would also allow local governments to split off and create smaller publicly owned utilities within a year after the state takeover is completed.