California

Deputies fatally shoot machete-wielding man they say attacked 3 people

Dominque Antwon Anderson
Dominque Antwon Anderson, 26, was shot and killed after authorities say he attacked three people with a machete and charged at Kings County sheriff’s deputies with the weapon.
(Kings County Sheriff’s Office)
By Luke Money
Feb. 5, 2020
10:06 AM
Authorities in Central California shot and killed a 26-year-old man they say attacked three people — including his brother — with a machete Tuesday.

Deputies responding to the 11900 block of 1st Place near Hanford just before 8 a.m. confronted a man they said was armed with a knife, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, later identified as Dominque Antwon Anderson, refused to drop the weapon, deputies said, and advanced on them.

One deputy fired on Anderson, who fell to the ground. But authorities say he got back up, armed himself with a machete and charged at the deputies with the weapon raised over his head — at which point several more shots were fired.

Medical personnel treated Anderson, but he died at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities think the deadly encounter began when Anderson confronted two people who were sleeping in a nearby vehicle and accused them of “taking his narcotics and headphones.” During the altercation, Anderson struck the two with a machete, sheriff’s officials said.

Anderson then went to a nearby RV, forced its door open and attacked his brother with the machete, authorities said. Anderson’s brother was able to wrest that machete away, but Anderson then stabbed him several times with a folding knife.

Anderson’s brother called 911 after the attack.

The three stabbing victims were taken to a hospital in Visalia. Lt. Mark Bevens told the Fresno Bee the injuries to one victim were “terrible, terrible wounds,” although all three were listed in stable condition as of Tuesday night, officials said.

Luke Money
Luke Money is the assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot. He joined the Pilot in March 2016 after more than three years covering education, politics and government for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona, where he was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, The Arizona Daily Wildcat. (714) 966-4624.
