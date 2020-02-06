Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Mayor Garcetti safe from recall effort after campaign fails to get enough signatures

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks at a news conference on Thursday morning.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks at a news conference on Thursday morning.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
By Dakota SmithStaff Writer 
Feb. 6, 2020
12:47 PM
Share

A campaign to remove Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti from office over his handling of the city’s homelessness crisis has fizzled.

Alexandra Datig, a Republican political commentator who led the drive, announced Thursday that her group didn’t gather the required number of signatures to put the issue before voters.

Datig needed more than 300,000 signatures from registered L.A. voters by end of day Thursday. In a statement, Datig said her group had gathered about 50,000 signatures, including through an online petition — a format that isn’t accepted by the city.

Recall efforts are costly, time-consuming and rarely successful.

Advertisement

Frank Shaw, the only Los Angeles mayor to be recalled, was forced out in 1938. Another mayor, Arthur Harper, resigned from office in 1909 amid a recall effort.

Datig targeted Garcetti over homelessness, saying at a news event last summer that he couldn’t handle the crisis.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Dakota Smith
Follow Us
Dakota Smith covers Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement