Fire at Mid-City hotel kills one, sends three to hospital

One person was killed and three others were rushed to a hospital after a fire erupted at a hotel in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles early Friday morning, authorities said.

The blaze was reported just after 2 a.m. at the Venice Hotel, 8686 Venice Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“We had heavy fire in one second-floor unit, and very quickly thereafter, flames spread to other parts of the building,” department spokesman Brian Humphrey said. “We made an aggressive attack on the fire and encountered several people who needed rescue as we did.”

People were breaking out windows in an effort to escape the flames, fire officials said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others — a man and a woman — were taken to a hospital in grave condition, meaning they were not breathing and did not have a pulse, Humphrey said.

Another person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Humphrey said he did not have any additional information about the victims.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames at 2:43 a.m. The cause is under investigation.

Humphrey said the hotel has at least 28 units on two floors and is home to some long-term residents.

“We have at least two dozen people who have been displaced by the fire,” he said, and the American Red Cross has been called to assist them.