Man arrested on suspicion of posing as ride-share driver to get women into car

A man who police say posed as a ride-share driver was arrested last week in Bakersfield after three investigations in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Investigators with the Bakersfield Police Department arrested Nassef Ragheb, 48, on Feb. 7 on suspicion of stalking, prowling, burglary, false imprisonment, battery, peeping into a residence and attempted sexual battery.

Police arrested Nassef Ragheb for allegedly stalking women after posing as a ride-share driver. (Bakersfield Police Department)

The most recent alleged incident occurred on Feb.1 with a report of a prowler at a residence in northwest Bakersfield. Ragheb was identified as a suspect, police said.

Ragheb was reported to Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff’s Departmnet in 2018 and 2019 following two incidents that investigators said are related to the most recent event. Law enforcement found evidence that he had posed as a ride-share driver in an effort to get women to enter his vehicle. In at least one instance, authorities said, Ragheb attempted to forcibly kiss the woman after driving her to her residence.

Ragheb was also allegedly observed in the backyard of the same woman’s residence, peering through windows. In a separate incident, officials said he entered another victim’s residence through an unlocked door.

According to jail records, Ragheb is being held on $650,000 bail. Police are asking for assistance in identifying any related incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Petris at (661) 326-3554 or (661) 327-7111.