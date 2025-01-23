Authorities allege man posing as child-care worker sexually assaulted girl he picked up at bus stop

A Los Angeles man posing as a child-care worker allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl after convincing her to get inside his vehicle, according to authorities.

On Nov. 30, Derrick Dwayne Thompson allegedly pulled up to a bus stop in a black Suburban with a sign on the door suggesting that he worked for a child-care business, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release. He asked the 15-year-old girl if she wanted a ride home and then drove to a parking lot, where he asked her to get in the back seat.

Derrick Dwayne Thompson was arrested in the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl. (LAPD)

Thompson took the child-care business sign off the vehicle and then allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in the backseat, officials said.

Thompson was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with forcible rape, sodomy by use of force on a victim 14 years or older and sexual penetration by use of force on a minor victim over 14, police said. He’s being held without bail.

Additional victims have been asked to contact Juvenile Division detectives at (424) 259-7097 or 877-527-3247 on weekends or off-hours. People wishing to remain anonymous can contact the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.