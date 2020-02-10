Mountain lion killed under state law that allows lethal action if livestock, pets attacked

A young mountain lion monitored by the National Park Service since 2017 was killed last month, the first to be killed in the Santa Monica Mountains under a California law that allows a landowner to take lethal action against a big cat that has killed or injured livestock or pets if other deterrents have failed.

The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area announced the death of P-56 on Monday.

The 4- or 5-year-old mountain lion was believed to be the brother of P-55 and the father of P-70, P-71, P-72 and P-73 and was living south of the 101 Freeway in the western area of the Santa Monica Mountains.

Mountain lion hunting has been banned in California since 1990. An exception to the law, created in 2014, allows lions that have killed a pet or livestock to be put down. In those instances, a property owner may request a depredation permit from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. In the Santa Monica and Santa Ana mountains, where the mountain lion population is isolated and at risk, an individual must allow for a “three-strike” policy, which went into effect in 2017, before taking action.

In the case of P-56, a property owner reported nine attacks over two years that resulted in the loss of 12 animals. Prior to the mountain lion’s death in late January, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said the landowner tried to keep the lion from the animals, including by penning livestock close to a barn and house, using trained guard dogs, putting up hot-wire fencing, and using motion-activated lights and audio frequencies.

“The loss of a breeding male is a concern for the study, especially when the population is already very small,” said Jeff Sikich, the lead field biologist for the mountain lion research project. “There are always animals out there that are not being tracked. Currently, there is only one adult male in the Santa Monica Mountains that we are tracking and that is P-63.”

P-63 was first caught and collared in February 2018.

The mountain lions in the Santa Monica range have been part of a nearly 18-year-long national park study. While the park service conducts research on local lions, the Department of Fish and Wildlife manages the state’s wildlife.

Fish and Wildlife officials were not immediately available to provide further details on the mountain lion’s death, including where and how it was killed.