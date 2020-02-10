San Diego County’s first coronavirus case mistakenly released from hospital

A patient in San Diego has tested positive for coronavirus.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesman confirmed Monday evening that an individual taken to a UC San Diego Health hospital, as first reported by KGTV Channel 10, is infected with the virus that has caused an ongoing global outbreak.

The CDC, which has said it would provide updates on local coronavirus cases every day at 4 p.m., has not released an official statement about the case.

Seven evacuees under quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar were hospitalized last week with symptoms of possible infection, though two who were taken to Rady Children’s Hospital last week tested negative Friday.