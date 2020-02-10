Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

San Diego County’s first coronavirus case mistakenly released from hospital

Kalitta-Friday.jpg
A Kalitta Air jet carrying U.S. citizens evacuated from China, where the coronavirus is raging, landed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar about 8:30 a.m. Friday.
(John Gibbins / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Infected patient was cleared by CDC, then returned to UC San Diego Health

By Paul Sisson
Feb. 10, 2020
7:03 PM
SAN DIEGO — 

A patient in San Diego has tested positive for coronavirus.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesman confirmed Monday evening that an individual taken to a UC San Diego Health hospital, as first reported by KGTV Channel 10, is infected with the virus that has caused an ongoing global outbreak.

The CDC, which has said it would provide updates on local coronavirus cases every day at 4 p.m., has not released an official statement about the case.

Seven evacuees under quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar were hospitalized last week with symptoms of possible infection, though two who were taken to Rady Children’s Hospital last week tested negative Friday.

Paul Sisson
Paul Sisson covers health care for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He is a member of the Association of Health Care Journalists. In his spare time, Paul enjoys photography, home brewing and following orders from his two young daughters.
