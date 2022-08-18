Man breaches security at San Diego airport; terminal evacuated as officials search

Authorities evacuated Terminal 2 at the San Diego International Airport and grounded planes there after a man with carry-on luggage bypassed a security checkpoint, officials said Thursday.

The security breach happened about 12:25 p.m., according to the Transportation Security Administration. TSA officers began searching for the traveler, but could not find him immediately.

TSA officials evacuated Terminal 2 West and East to sweep the area.

“Law enforcement canines and TSA are currently conducting sweep of the terminal, TSA officials said in a statement. “Once that is complete, TSA will begin rescreening all travelers once the terminal is clear of any potential security threats.”

Airport officials said the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights departing from the Terminal while the TSA conducts its search.