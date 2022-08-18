Advertisement
California

Man breaches security at San Diego airport; terminal evacuated as officials search

An aerial view of San Diego International Airport.
An aerial view of San Diego International Airport.
(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

By Lyndsay Winkley
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO — 

Authorities evacuated Terminal 2 at the San Diego International Airport and grounded planes there after a man with carry-on luggage bypassed a security checkpoint, officials said Thursday.

The security breach happened about 12:25 p.m., according to the Transportation Security Administration. TSA officers began searching for the traveler, but could not find him immediately.

TSA officials evacuated Terminal 2 West and East to sweep the area.

“Law enforcement canines and TSA are currently conducting sweep of the terminal, TSA officials said in a statement. “Once that is complete, TSA will begin rescreening all travelers once the terminal is clear of any potential security threats.”

Airport officials said the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights departing from the Terminal while the TSA conducts its search.

Lyndsay Winkley

Lyndsay Winkley is a member of the watchdog team at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She joined the paper in July 2012, and spent years covering crime and policing before moving to investigations. A graduate of SDSU, Lyndsay has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, San Diego Press Club and other organizations for her work.

