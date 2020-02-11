Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna were buried in a private family service last week

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were buried in a private family service near the family’s Orange County home last week, according to death certificates.

A death certificate for Bryant, 41, states that his disposition occurred on Feb. 7 at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar. It had been originally planned for Westwood Village Memorial Park but was changed.

A memorial service is planned for Bryant and his daughter Feb. 24 at Staples Center. The event will cap weeks of tributes across the city following the Jan. 26 crash that killed the Lakers icon, Gianna, as well the helicopter pilot and parents, players and a coach on Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy basketball team.

Vanessa Bryant on Monday wrote on Instagram about the loss she and her family have been feeling.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” she wrote. “I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live.”