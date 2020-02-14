Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

2 dead in Rancho Mirage medical office building amid reports of a shooting

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department advised the public to avoid Highway 111 and Indian Trail Road in Rancho Mirage.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Luke Money
Colleen Shalby
Feb. 14, 2020
11:42 AM
Two people were found dead in a Rancho Mirage medical office complex Friday morning, authorities said.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department advised the public to stay away from Highway 111 and Indian Trail Road, but authorities were not immediately available to comment on the situation.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed they responded to the area shortly after 10 a.m. A representative from the Riverside County Fire Department confirmed “several engines and medic units” had been sent to the scene, but said she could not say whether there were any injuries or provide any additional information.

“There is no threat to the public, and there are no outstanding suspects,” the department wrote on Twitter.

Ron Costi, a State Farm Insurance agent whose office is next door to the medical building, said two people ran to his office about 9:30 a.m., screaming that there had been a shooting.

Costi called 911 and said police arrived within minutes.

Law enforcement has remained on the scene for the last two hours, he said, but have not provided Costi or two other employees in his office with details.

The insurance agent’s office has been in the area for 40 years, and Costi said he’s never experienced anything like this in the suburban neighborhood.

“It was a big whirlwind,” he said.

Nearby, a woman who worked for the answering service of a doctor’s office said the building had been evacuated because of an emergency and wouldn’t reopen until Monday. Several other businesses in the plaza did not answer their phones.

Luke Money
Luke Money is the assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot. He joined the Pilot in March 2016 after more than three years covering education, politics and government for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona, where he was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, The Arizona Daily Wildcat. (714) 966-4624.
Colleen Shalby
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
