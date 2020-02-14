Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Patient charged with murder in beating death of 73-year-old hospital roommate

Francisco Sanchez-Reyes, 73, of Long Beach died nine days after he was attacked by another patient at the College Medical Center in Long Beach, authorities say.
By Luke Money
Feb. 14, 2020
7:16 AM
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after authorities said he beat a 73-year-old patient he shared a hospital room with so severely that the older man later died from his injuries.

Reginald Daniel Panthier was charged Thursday with one felony count each of murder, elder abuse resulting in death, elder abuse with infliction of injury and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Panthier, a Long Beach-area transient, assaulted Francisco Sanchez-Reyes of Long Beach at College Medical Center on Jan. 31. Sanchez-Reyes suffered major injuries to his upper torso and died nine days later, Long Beach police said.

Panthier was arrested the day of the attack. He remains in custody with bail set at $1.075 million, jail records show.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 50 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.

Earlier this week, College Medical Center characterized the attack as “a tragic and unforeseeable incident” and said the hospital “is fully cooperating with law enforcement in regards to the criminal investigation and prosecution of the assailant for this random act of violence.”

“The safety and well-being of our patients, along [with] the provision of superior care, remain our highest priority,” the hospital said in a statement Tuesday. “College Medical Center’s deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the deceased.”

Luke Money
Luke Money is the assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot. He joined the Pilot in March 2016 after more than three years covering education, politics and government for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Arizona, where he was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, The Arizona Daily Wildcat.
