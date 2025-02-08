Anaheim caregiver charged with raping 93-year-old woman with dementia

An Anaheim man is accused of raping a 93-year-old woman, who is nonverbal, bedridden and suffers from dementia, while she was in his care, authorities said.

Phuong Hoang Khong, 69, has been charged with one felony count of rape by force, one felony count of sexual penetration by a foreign object by force, one felony count of forcible oral copulation and one felony count of elder abuse, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

Khong, who prosecutors said was the woman’s caretaker three times a week, is accused of sexually assaulting her in her medical bed Jan. 6. Prosecutors allege that he covered her eyes with a medical mask, removed her diaper and tightened the medical restraints around her wrists before assaulting her.

Khong turned himself in to the Orange Police Department on Feb. 3, after her family had threatened to report him, prosecutors said. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum prison sentence of 75 years to life plus four years, prosecutors said.

“He targeted the most vulnerable of victims, knowing that she was so helpless she couldn’t even cry out for help,” Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said in a statement.