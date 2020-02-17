Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Long Beach

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a man whom police were chasing on foot.

The shooting happened at about 10:10 p.m. Sunday, in the area of East Rhea Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Long Beach. Officers had tried to stop a man on a bicycle for a vehicle code violation, police said.

The man immediately fled on foot and a chase began, according to the Long Beach Police Department. “After several deescalation attempts by the officers, the suspect continued to be uncooperative, ” the department said in a statement. After officers deployed an electrical shock weapon, the department said, the suspect “then brandished a firearm toward one of the officers. Officers indicated at least one shot was fired by the suspect, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

The police rendered aid to the man until paramedics arrived. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Officials with the Los Angeles County coroner’s office are working on identifying the man, whose age was not released. A gun was located at the scene — a silver semiautomatic handgun with a black handle, according to a photo released by authorities.

No officers were injured. They were in the area Sunday night as part of an ongoing task force effort to curb crime in Long Beach, police said.

The department said it is conducting a “multilevel review” of the officer-involved shooting. “The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office will conduct an independent investigation of the incident, as they do with all officer-involved shootings that result in injury or death.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Long Beach Homicide Dets. Oscar Valenzuela and Eric Thai at (562) 570-7244. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.