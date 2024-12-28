Anaheim police fatally shoot robbery suspect; ‘realistic-looking replica firearm’ recovered, officials say

Anaheim police officers fatally shot a man Friday night after responding to a report of a possible robbery, officials said.

Police responded to the 1200 block of East South Street around 8 p.m., where they encountered a man about 30 years old, according to an Anaheim Police Department statement. During the encounter, the officers shot the man and he later died at a hospital.

A “realistic-looking replica firearm” was located at the scene and officers rendered first aid to the man after shooting him, the police statement said.

Advertisement

The statement said that the California Department of Justice is investigating the shooting. State law requires the department to investigate officer-involved shootings that result in the death of unarmed civilians.

The deceased man has not been publicly identified.

