Anaheim police fatally shoot robbery suspect; ‘realistic-looking replica firearm’ recovered, officials say

Anaheim Police Department patch and badge
Anaheim Police Department patch and badge
(Anaheim Police Department)
By Dakota SmithStaff Writer 
Anaheim police officers fatally shot a man Friday night after responding to a report of a possible robbery, officials said.

Police responded to the 1200 block of East South Street around 8 p.m., where they encountered a man about 30 years old, according to an Anaheim Police Department statement. During the encounter, the officers shot the man and he later died at a hospital.

A “realistic-looking replica firearm” was located at the scene and officers rendered first aid to the man after shooting him, the police statement said.

The statement said that the California Department of Justice is investigating the shooting. State law requires the department to investigate officer-involved shootings that result in the death of unarmed civilians.

The deceased man has not been publicly identified.

Dakota Smith

Dakota Smith covers City Hall for the Los Angeles Times. She is part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended City Hall politics. She joined the newsroom in 2016 and previously covered City Hall for the Los Angeles Daily News. She is a graduate of Lewis & Clark College and lives in Los Angeles.

