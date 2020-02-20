Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Slain therapist Amie Harwick was strangled before fall from balcony, coroner says

Amie Harwick
Amie Harwick, shown in 2016, was strangled before falling to her death from a balcony, the L.A. County coroner’s office said.
(Paul Archuleta / Getty Images)
By Harriet RyanStaff Writer 
Feb. 20, 2020
2:58 PM
Share

Amie Harwick, the prominent family and marriage therapist slain at her Hollywood Hills residence, was strangled before falling to her death from a balcony, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said Thursday.

Prosecutors have charged a former boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, with murder in the 38-year-old’s death last Saturday.

An autopsy determined that the primary cause of death was blunt force injuries to Harwick’s head and torso from the fall off the third-floor balcony, but that a secondary cause was “manual strangulation,” according to a coroner’s spokeswoman.

LAPD investigators have been tight-lipped about what they believe occurred inside Harwick’s home before her death, but a criminal complaint filed by prosecutors this week suggested detectives believe Pursehouse broke in and then spent more than an hour at Harwick’s residence before killing her.

Advertisement

Police were summoned to the home at 1:16 a.m. Saturday by a report of a woman screaming. When they arrived, they found Harwick unconscious and mortally wounded outside.

In the complaint filed in Superior Court on Wednesday, LAPD Detective Luis Carranza alleged that Pursehouse committed first-degree burglary of the residence occupied by Harwick and her roommate on Friday — Valentine’s Day — and murdered her, “by means of lying in wait,” on Saturday.

“Those dates give an estimate of when those crimes occurred,” Deputy Dist. Atty. Victor Avila said following an initial court hearing for Pursehouse. The prosecutor added that the crimes were “close in time.”

Pursehouse faces a possible death sentence if convicted, and he is being held without bail. His attorney, Patrick Hare, of the public defender’s office, did not return a message seeking comment.

Advertisement

Pursehouse, a 41-year-old photographer from Playa del Rey, and Harwick had lived together in Sherman Oaks in the early 2010s, but broke up amid allegations by her of violence, according to records from restraining order requests she sought in 2011 and 2012.

A court barred him from contact with her until 2015 and Harwick’s friends have said the pair had no contact for years until crossing paths by chance in January at a professional event that she was attending and he was photographing. He became angry and threatening, they said, and Harwick told people she was scared of him.

Pursehouse’s arraignment is set for March 4.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Harriet Ryan
Follow Us
Harriet Ryan is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining the paper in 2008, she has written about high-profile people, including Phil Spector, Michael Jackson and Britney Spears, and institutions, including USC, the Catholic Church, the Kabbalah Centre and Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin. Ryan won the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting with colleagues Matt Hamilton and Paul Pringle in 2019. She previously worked at Court TV and the Asbury Park Press. She is a graduate of Columbia University.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement