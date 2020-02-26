Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Police fatally shoot driver who crashed stolen car in Garden Grove and then fought with officer

A Garden Grove police officer shot and killed a man who authorities say was driving a stolen car that crashed during a pursuit.
A Garden Grove police officer shot and killed a man who authorities say was driving a stolen car that crashed during a pursuit.
(OnScene.TV)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
Feb. 26, 2020
10:41 AM
Share

A man who authorities say was behind the wheel of a stolen car that crashed during a police pursuit died after being shot by an officer during an altercation in Garden Grove early Wednesday.

The officer was driving to the Garden Grove Police Department shortly after 1:20 a.m. when he came across a vehicle “smashed up around a pole” near Harbor Boulevard and Trask Avenue, said Lt. Carl Whitney.

He approached the 2017 Dodge Challenger to see whether anyone was hurt, Whitney said. A few minutes later, the officer radioed for backup, saying he was in a fight with the vehicle’s driver.

“The officer walks up to the car, and the next thing you know, he’s fighting for his life,” Whitney said.

Advertisement

Shortly after, the officer reported that he had shot the other man.

That man — who has not been identified — was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 2 a.m., Whitney said. The officer was “banged up from the fight” and also taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, he said.

“It’s early; we don’t know exactly what led up to the shooting,” Whitney said. He said the Challenger had been stolen from a dealership in Santa Ana just before the crash.

The department will review body camera footage and other available video. The Orange County district attorney’s office will assist with the investigation, as is standard for police shootings.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Luke Money
Follow Us
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement