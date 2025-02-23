After CHP ends pursuit, driver of stolen car slams into another vehicle and fatally hits a pedestrian

Shortly after California Highway Patrol officers canceled their pursuit of a stolen vehicle Saturday night, the driver of the car plowed into another vehicle in Commerce before hitting two pedestrians, injuring one and killing another.

Emergency personnel responded to a report of a vehicle crash about 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Randolph Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is handling the investigation.

Investigators later determined that the driver of a Chrysler 300 was traveling at a high rate of speed and skidded into the intersection, hitting a Chevrolet Cruze, injuring the driver, before striking the two pedestrians.

No further information was immediately available on the condition of the injured driver and pedestrian, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The 33-year-old male driver of the Chrysler 300 was arrested following the crash, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Department said the vehicle was reported stolen.

Prior to the crash, California Highway Patrol officers were “briefly” in pursuit of the car, according to a statement from the agency. But the officers were called off the chase before the crash occurred.