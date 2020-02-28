Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Court temporarily halts Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

President Trump
President Trump listens to Guatemala President Jimmy Morales at the White House on Dec. 17.
(Michael Reynolds / EPA/Shutterstock)
By Associated Press
Feb. 28, 2020
10:08 AM
SAN DIEGO — 

A federal appeals court has temporarily halted enforcement of a major Trump administration policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. immigration courts.

A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled Friday in a 2-1 vote to put on hold the policy that furthered President Trump’s asylum crackdown.

The so-called Remain in Mexico policy -- known officially as Migrant Protection Protocols -- took effect in January 2019 in San Diego County and has spread along the border. Nearly 60,000 people have been sent back into Mexico since the policy began.

The question before the judges was whether to let the policy take effect during legal challenges.

CaliforniaMexico & the AmericasImmigration and the Border
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
