Four injured or sick passengers on cruise ship at Port of L.A. are taken to hospital

Four people aboard a cruise ship docked in San Pedro were hospitalized in unknown condition Saturday morning and the ship was scheduled to return to sea later in the day.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call at 7:55 p.m. Friday about injured passengers on a cruise ship docked at the Port of Los Angeles, according to department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

At least two of the patients were taken to a hospital with injuries, Humphrey said. It was not clear what caused the injuries or their exent, or if they occurred while the ship was at sea.

The other two people were taken to a hospital with unknown illnesses, according to multiple media reports. There was no indication the illnesses were tied to the coronavirus.

Passengers still aboard the ship will remain there overnight and the ship is scheduled to return to sea Saturday, Los Angeles Port Police told KCBS-TV.