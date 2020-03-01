Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Light rain, sorely needed, is forecast along with cooler temperatures

499498_la-me-weather_045.jpg
Temperatures have dipped as much of Southern California is blanketed by gray clouds.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Angel JenningsStaff Writer 
March 1, 2020
2 PM
Scattered showers and cooler temperatures will continue across Los Angeles County on Sunday and overnight, forecasters said.

A band of rain in Central California was expected to move south and bring .10 to .25 inch of rain throughout the day, said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. That precipitation was expected to turn into snow showers in communities at 2,000 feet or higher, according to the NWS forecast.

After several days of warm weather and sunny skies, temperatures dipped into the high 50s to low 60s throughout much of the region on Sunday as much of Southern California was blanketed by gray clouds. There was also a slight chance of thunderstorms, with the chance of small hail and light rain.

The forecast is calling for 3 to 5 inches of snow in the San Gabriel Mountains and up to 2 inches in the surrounding area, Hoxsie said. Light snow was expected on mountain-pass roads including I-5 Grapevine, continuing overnight.

“Not a lot of snow accumulating,” Hoxsie said, “but enough to cause some issues.”

Though they’re forecast to be light, the showers are sorely needed. California is expected to have had one of its driest Februaries in recorded history, elevating fears that the state’s always-unpredictable fire season could arrive early this year — if March doesn’t bring some wet relief.

The wet weather was forecast to linger until about midday Monday. Warmer temperatures and sunny skies are expected to return on Tuesday and continue throughout the rest of week.

Angel Jennings
Angel Jennings is a reporter for the Metro section of the Los Angeles Times. She covers issues that affect residents in South Los Angeles. Since joining The Times in 2011, Jennings has written for the Business section and covered education. She is a native of Washington, D.C., and graduated from the University of Nebraska.
