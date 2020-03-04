Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Man freed after being stuck for 9 hours in 18-inch-wide storm drain pipe

Firefighters help free a 28-year-old man who was wedged 270 feet into an 18-inch-wide storm drain pipe in Temecula.
Firefighters help free a 28-year-old man who was wedged 270 feet into an 18-inch-wide storm drain pipe in Temecula.
(California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
March 4, 2020
9:59 AM
Share

Riverside County and Cal Fire firefighters on Tuesday freed a man who was wedged deep inside a storm drain pipe for nine hours in Temecula, authorities said.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded about 1 a.m. to the 31000 block of Hickory Place, where a storm runoff channel runs off Pechanga Parkway, and firefighters arrived soon after, said Rob Roseen, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Roseen said authorities received a call from residents in the neighborhood who heard screaming.

Authorities said it was not immediately clear how Jacob Turpin, 28, got stuck 270 feet inside an 18-inch-wide storm-drain tunnel.

Advertisement

Turpin, a Lake Elsinore resident, was initially not responsive but firefighters ultimately were able to crawl through the narrow pipe and rescue him, Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Robyn Flores said.

After a nine-hour effort, Turpin was transferred to a local hospital with moderate injuries, Roseen said.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Priscella Vega
Follow Us
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement