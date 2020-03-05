Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

San Diego boy, 10, surrenders after firing shotgun from a shed behind his home

Several police gathered on a Southcrest street where a 10-year-old holed up in a shed and shot at police
Police gather where a 10-year-old child holed up in a shed and fired off two rounds from a shotgun Thursday morning in San Diego, police said.
(Doug Aguillard )
By Teri Figueroa
March 5, 2020
12 PM
SAN DIEGO — 

A 10-year-old child surrendered to police after he holed up in a shed behind his home and fired off rounds from a shotgun Thursday morning in San Diego, police said.

The incident started shortly after 9:10 a.m. when the boy’s parents called police because the child was having an emotional and mental crisis, Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said.

The boy had grabbed a hammer and a knife in the home on Boston Avenue near 40th Street.

Police tried speaking with the child, but he ran into the backyard shed and fired two rounds at police, Takeuchi said.

Crisis negotiators were called to the scene, as were SWAT officers. At least one home was evacuated.

The boy turned himself in shortly before 11 a.m. Takeuchi said he would be taken into protective custody for a mental health evaluation.

Before the child gave up, Takeuchi said that police responded as they would to any armed standoff, but were very mindful that they were dealing with a child. He said officers were “taking it slowly” as they worked for a peaceful resolution.

Teri Figueroa
Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.
