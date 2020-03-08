Torrance police kill woman during domestic violence call

Police shot and killed a woman in Torrance on Sunday while responding to reports of a domestic violence incident, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 10:30 a.m. in a home near West 182nd Street and Yukon Avenue. Police received reports that a woman was wielding a knife and breaking items inside the residence, according to Sgt. Alexander Martinez of the Torrance Police Department.

The woman was shot and killed shortly after police arrived, Martinez said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was soon pronounced dead.

Details on what led to the shooting were not yet available. No one else was hurt.

Detectives are interviewing others who may have been in the home at the time of the shooting. It is unclear whether the woman lived at the residence.