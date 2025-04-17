Advertisement
California

Police reportedly shoot, kill dog while responding to call in Pasadena

A patch for the Pasadena Police Department.
The Pasadena Police Department responded to a report of a woman lying on the ground with an unleashed dog Tuesday night, according to a media report.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 

Pasadena police reportedly shot and killed a dog while responding to an incident involving a woman Tuesday night.

At about 9 p.m., the city Police Department responded to a report of a woman lying on the ground with an unleashed dog near South Hudson Avenue and East California Boulevard, according to CBS News.

The outlet reported that police said the woman was making “incoherent statements” and that the dog charged at one of the officers before animal control officials or the fire department could get to the scene.

The officers shot and killed the dog, according to CBS News. The woman was hospitalized for evaluation and no other injuries were reported.

The Pasadena Police Department didn’t respond to requests for comment from The Times on Thursday.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

