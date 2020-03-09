Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Federal prosecutor fatally shoots wife, self in California, authorities say

By Associated Press
March 9, 2020
10:32 AM
Share
GRANITE BAY, Calif. — 

A federal prosecutor in California fatally shot his wife before killing himself Sunday in their home, authorities said.

Timothy Delgado, 43, was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California. He shot his 45-year-old wife, Tamara Delgado, in a murder-suicide in Granite Bay, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office statement.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Monday it is cooperating with the investigation and referred questions to the sheriff’s office. Delgado appears to have prosecuted narcotics and firearms cases, a search of the office’s website shows.

Tamara Delgado’s mother called the sheriff’s office to check on the couple, bringing deputies to their home, according to spokeswoman Angela Musallam.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement