Expect more California schools to close amid coronavirus spread, Newsom says

School will be a lot different Monday on some campuses across California.

The largest school district in Northern California, Elk Grove Unified School District, canceled classes and sports games through Friday amid the growing spread of the coronavirus.

Murrieta Valley High School in Murrieta will be closed Monday, as well Lowell and Riordan high schools in San Francisco.

Stanford University will begin online classes, and USC will test online classes later this week.

Advertisement

These represent only a fraction of the schools and colleges around California affected by the coronavirus, but they could offer a preview for elsewhere as the coronavirus spreads.

“It’s a question of when — not if — some California public schools will face closure because of COVID-19,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday in a statement. “School districts must prepare for these scenarios so that parents and children can plan for what would happen if their local school faced closure.”

State officials have offered new guidance for schools, suggesting various scenarios under which educators could close a school.

Advertisement

School officials are racing to educate students and families about the epidemic and slow the spread of germs among children, while also preparing contingency plans if they are forced to shut their doors as a last resort.

At the Los Angeles Unified School District, an official checks in every day with the county health department and asks three questions: Is anyone sick in L.A. County? Are there any exposures affecting schools? Can we go about things normally?

At the school level, overtime pay is available to allow for deeper and more thorough cleaning of “high-touch” areas. Such areas include towel dispensers, doorknobs, staircase railings, computer keyboards, toys, bus seats, the coffee pot handle in the faculty lounge.

Newsletter Get our Coronavirus Today newsletter Sign up for the latest news, best stories and what they mean for you, plus answers to your questions. Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

So far, only a small number of schools in California have closed, and often only temporarily for cleaning.

Newsom said in his statement that school closures would have major impacts on families.

“It’s also not lost on anyone that these scenarios would put significant stress on families — especially those with the least financial resources. Already, we are seeing how this outbreak is having significant economic impact on families, workers, businesses and communities across California.”