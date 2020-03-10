3 TSA officers at San Jose airport have coronavirus

The Transportation Security Administration confirmed Tuesday that three of its officers who work at Mineta San Jose International Airport tested positive for coronavirus.
Officials said screening at the airport is continuing.
“The officers are receiving medical care, and all TSA employees they have come in contact with over the past 14 days are quarantined at home,” the agency said in a statement. “Screening checkpoints remain open, and the agency is working with the CDC, as well as the California Department of Public Health and the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public.”
Two screeners at Los Angeles International Airport have also tested positive. Both checked arriving passengers for signs of the coronavirus.