California

3 TSA officers at San Jose airport have coronavirus

Mineta San Jose International Airport in California.
(Eric Risberg / Associated Press)
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
March 10, 2020
9:49 PM
The Transportation Security Administration confirmed Tuesday that three of its officers who work at Mineta San Jose International Airport tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials said screening at the airport is continuing.

“The officers are receiving medical care, and all TSA employees they have come in contact with over the past 14 days are quarantined at home,” the agency said in a statement. “Screening checkpoints remain open, and the agency is working with the CDC, as well as the California Department of Public Health and the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public.”

Two screeners at Los Angeles International Airport have also tested positive. Both checked arriving passengers for signs of the coronavirus.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
