A second LAX screener tests positive for the coronavirus

A second LAX worker has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Friday.

Few details were available about the worker, but Los Angeles County health officials said they still don’t see signs of community spread.

“We know that as we see increased cases there’s greater concern in some of our communities as to what this means ... for the general public, your risk still remains low, though this is the time you make sure you’re practicing good public health hygiene,” said county health director Barbara Ferrer.

The first LAX worker was confirmed as having the virus Tuesday and so far has a mild case and has been isolated, the sources said. Family members of the person also have been tested.

Since then, officials have been testing other workers

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security described the worker as a medical screener who “wore all the correct protective equipment and took necessary protections on the job.”

“As soon as the individual began to feel sick, they self-quarantined, saw a physician, and reported to the appropriate authorities and officials,” a DHS spokesperson said in the statement.

Here are steps LAX says it has taken:

--Installing more than 250 additional hand sanitizer stations throughout our terminals at LAX.

--Cleaning our public areas and restrooms at least once per hour.

--Using virus and bacteria-killing disinfectants.

--Increasing deep cleaning throughout the airport, focusing on “high touch” areas at the airport such as handrails, escalators, elevator buttons and restroom doors.

--Coordinating with contracting partners to ensure that their cleaning crews are following the same protocols.

--Adding signage to high-traffic areas, including areas with passengers, with information on how to reduce the spread of illness and symptoms of the coronavirus.