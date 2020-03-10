California has 157 coronavirus cases, but thousands may have been exposed to disease

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that California has 157 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and thousands of residents who may have come in contact with the disease.

The governor said more than 1,075 Californians have been tested for the coronavirus at 18 labs across the state.

The state marked a turning point in its fight against the virus in recent days, with counties all over California shifting from aggressively tracking residents who may have come in contact with infected people to beginning to implement “social distancing” measures, advising residents not to meet in large groups to prevent widespread transmission.

Public health experts say counties make the shift when the number of cases grows and it becomes difficult to quarantine thousands of potential contacts. Instead, the change allows counties to work on slowing the spread among large groups of people and spending resources protecting nursing homes, hospitals and other at-risk facilities.

Advertisement

California relies heavily on county public health officers to make decisions for their local community — a setup Newsom defended on Tuesday. “We’re a nation-state,” Newsom said.

“This is not a small, isolated state. The state of California is 40 million strong, 58 counties. So, what we’re doing is a bottom-up process, not a top-down process. We’re providing guidance in concert, in collaboration with the federal government and we are sending that down … but each and every county is experiencing a different set of circumstances on the ground.”

The state issued guidelines over the weekend that encourages local schools with one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 to close campuses to eliminate the possibility of transmission among students and teachers. Schools without any cases were advised to prepare for potential closures and send students and staff home from campus if they have traveled to any countries under health notices in the last two weeks or show signs of fever or respiratory infection.

State officials are also similarly asking college campuses to isolate or send students and staff home if they have traveled to any of the countries in question or present any symptoms of the disease.

Advertisement

Universities with any confirmed cases are advised to weigh the need to close campuses. Officials are also requesting that organizers prepare to cancel any large-scale events in communities where the virus is spreading.

But even before the state’s new guidelines were released, colleges had begun canceling in-person classes, schools been shuttered, workplaces had sent home sick or potentially infected employees, and travelers had canceled flight plans — actions that will have ripple effects on the local and state economy.

As the stock market reacted to widespread concerns about a pandemic, federal officials warned on Monday that individuals older than 60 are at the greatest risk of serious complication from the virus and said the average age of death is 80. The Trump administration said that children and young adults are more likely to die from the standard flu than COVID-19.