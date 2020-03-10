Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Introducing: Asian Enough

asianenough.jpg.jpg
From left, Dumbfoundead, Rabia Chaudry, Jon M. Chu, Mina Kimes, Padma Lakshmi, Lulu Wang, Dante Basco, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Sung Kang, Niki Nakayama, Jet Tila, John Cho and Margaret Cho.
(Shenho Hshieh)
By Frank Shyong
Jen Yamato
March 10, 2020
3 AM
From the Los Angeles Times, “Asian Enough” is a podcast about being Asian American — the joys, the complications and everything else in between. In each episode, hosts Jen Yamato and Frank Shyong of The Times invite celebrity guests to share their personal stories and unpack identity on their own terms.

They explore the vast diaspora across cultures, backgrounds and generations, share “Bad Asian Confessions,” and try to expand the ways in which being Asian American is defined. The first and second episodes will premiere on March 17 everywhere podcasts are available, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday.

Credits

The team behind our Asian Enough podcast includes reporters and hosts Jen Yamato and Frank Shyong, senior producers Liyna Anwar and Rina Palta, and executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson. Our original music was composed by Andrew Eapen. Our engineer is Mike Heflin. Special thanks to Julia Turner, Paige Hymson, Camila Victoriano, Clint Schaff, Lora Victorio, Sameea Kamal, Brittany Hite, Mary Kate Metivier, Alison Farias, Robert Meeks, JR Lizarraga, Erica Varela, Katy Kirton, Shenho Hshieh, Reed Johnson, Shelby Grad, Geoff Berkshire and our photographers at the L.A. Times.

Frank Shyong
Frank Shyong is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times writing about diversity and diaspora in Los Angeles.
Jen Yamato
Jen Yamato is a film reporter for the Los Angeles Times. 
