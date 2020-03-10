Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

UCLA to cancel most in-person classes until early April to protect against coronavirus

UCLA
UCLA will cancel in-person classes and move to online learning to guard against coronavirus.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Teresa WatanabeStaff Writer 
March 10, 2020
4:10 PM
UCLA will cancel most in-person classes and move instruction online beginning Wednesday, joining the rising number of colleges and universities to limit classes, campus gatherings and travel to fight the global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Westwood campus of 44,300 students will continue remote instruction until early April and then reassess, UCLA announced Tuesday. No campus member has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and three students who self-quarantined tested negative. But officials said they wanted to take proactive measures to protect public health and safety.

UCLA is the largest of 10 University of California campuses and the fourth to suspend in-person classes, joining UC Berkeley, UC Santa Cruz and UC San Diego. UCLA officials had told students during a livestreamed meeting Monday evening that it was premature to think about closing dorms and residential dining halls. The administration’s priority was to finish the winter quarter while paying attention to local and federal health officials.

But the campus has been preparing for a shift to remote learning, with technology departments hosting open houses for professors to learn the online tools. Meanwhile, the student health center is equipped with personal protective equipment for staff if there is a case on campus, officials said.

In the California State University system, San Jose State and San Francisco State have announced similar measures, as has the private Santa Clara University. Dozens of other universities and colleges across the nation have announced since Monday that they, too, would shift to online classes, including Harvard, Princeton, Amherst and New York University. Several universities have urged students not to return to campus after spring break.

CaliforniaHealth: CoronavirusEducation
Teresa Watanabe
Teresa Watanabe covers education for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining the Times in 1989, she has covered immigration, ethnic communities, religion, Pacific Rim business and served as Tokyo correspondent and bureau chief. She also covered Asia, national affairs and state government for the San Jose Mercury News and wrote editorials for the Los Angeles Herald Examiner. A Seattle native, she graduated from USC in journalism and in East Asian languages and culture.
