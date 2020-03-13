Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

In L.A., coronavirus scammers and price gougers prey on fear. Prosecutors vow crackdown

Hand sanitizer shelves are empty at a Pavilions supermarket in South Pasadena
Hand sanitizer shelves are empty at a Pavilions supermarket in South Pasadena on Wednesday.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
Colleen Shalby
March 13, 2020
11:42 AM
Share

Los Angeles County and city officials said Friday they are cracking down on fraud related to the coronavirus outbreak.

L.A. County District Atty. Jackie Lacey and L.A. City Atty. Mike Feuer announced a joint task force Friday, saying they are already seeing evidence of people pushing illegal and dangerous schemes related to the virus.

“We’re fighting to protect an anxious and uncertain public from price gouging, online scams and misinformation,” said Feuer in a stateement.

He said the city attorney is investigating “traditional stores and online retailers, uncovering unsubstantiated advertising claims about alleged coronavirus prevention, treatment, and cures, and investigating safety products—such as protective masks—that may not perform as advertised, as well as products being sold at astronomical prices.”

Advertisement

He cited one case in which a company was selling vitamins it falsely claimed could prevent children from getting coronavirus.

“As prosecutors, we see first-hand how consumer fraud can infringe on our sense of security, shatter our trust and endanger our well-being,” Lacey said. “The consequences of today’s scams are more than just financial. These frauds may affect our health and the health of those around us. Unfortunately, every one of us is at risk of being duped by one of these scams.”

Los Angeles County health officials confirmed three new cases, two of which had an unidentified source of exposure, suggesting that the virus is actively spreading in the community.

Over the past week, county leaders have stressed the importance of personal responsibility as coronavirus is believed to be active throughout Los Angeles County, which has 32 confirmed cases.

Advertisement

California officials are calling for the cancellation of all gatherings with 250 or more people to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The state has recorded 198 cases of the new coronavirus as of Thursday, up from 177 the day before.

Meanwhile, the United States has surpassed 1,300 coronavirus cases, with most in Washington state, New York and California.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Alex Wigglesworth
Follow Us
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
Colleen Shalby
Follow Us
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement