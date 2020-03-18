Facing criticism, ICE will reduce enforcement actions due to coronavirus.

In the wake of criticism across the country for continued enforcement actions amid the coronavirus pandemic, ICE said Wednesday that it would shift its focus to “public safety risks.”

As of Wednesday, ICE said in a statement, it would focus enforcement on public safety risks and those subject to mandatory detention based on criminal grounds. For those who don’t fall into those categories, ICE “will exercise discretion to delay enforcement actions until after the crisis or utilize alternatives to detention, as appropriate.”

With safety measures taken across the state to protect against coronavirus, immigrant advocates have criticized ICE for its continued enforcement operations. More than 45 organizations signed a letter this week calling on the Department of Homeland Security to suspend such actions.

The Times reported on new immigration actions in the Los Angeles area on Monday

