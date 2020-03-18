UCLA to cancel traditional graduation ceremonies and celebrate online instead

UCLA will cancel traditional graduation ceremonies and hold them remotely to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Gene Block announced Wednesday.

“As we all work to limit the spread of COVID-19, it has become increasingly clear that we will not be able to gather in person for spring 2020 commencement ceremonies, so the College commencement, doctoral hooding ceremony and all campus graduation ceremonies will be adapted to be virtual events,” Block said in a message to the campus community.

UCLA’s decision follows a similar announcement last week by UC Irvine, which was the first of nine University of California undergraduate campuses to cancel in-person graduation events. The ceremonies mark a joyous capstone to a student’s college journey.

The campus, like scores of colleges and universities across the country, has moved to online learning and strongly encouraged students to return home and stay there to avoid possible exposure to the infectious disease in dorms and dining halls. UCLA will continue remote instruction and a suspension of all large gatherings through the end of spring quarter.

Block said UCLA College, whose commencement is the largest, will hold an “engaging” virtual ceremony on June 12. The name of the keynote speaker will be announced soon, he said.

He said the difficult decision to cancel traditional graduation ceremonies was “driven entirely by our desire to protect the health and safety of our community, which includes all of the family and friends who would have joined us at our commencement ceremonies.

“Please remember that, even for an event as momentous as commencement, the day does not define the journey,” he said. “Even when we are apart, we remain deeply connected as Bruins.”