High-ranking LAPD member becomes second department official to contract coronavirus

A high-ranking member of the Los Angeles Police Department has contracted the coronavirus, marking the second time an LAPD employee has tested positive for COVID-19 this week, officials said.

In a news release issued Thursday, the LAPD said the employee began exhibiting flu-like symptoms last week. The person, who was not identified, is expected to make a full recovery.

The person was described as a member of the “senior staff” in a department memo obtained by The Times. A law enforcement source said the person is a high-ranking police official.

Cleaning crews were dispatched to disinfect the South Bureau and 77th Division on Thursday, according to the memo.

“This is a sobering reminder that anyone is susceptible to this virus,” the department said in a statement. “The LAPD encourages all Angelenos to follow local and state guidelines of hygiene and social distancing.”

Earlier this week, a supervisor in the LAPD’s Pacific division also tested positive for the coronavirus. That employee is also expected to make a full recovery.

The LAPD has been taking precautions to deal with the spread of the coronavirus. All patrol officers and officers likely to come into contact with infected people have been issued a kit consisting of multiple sets of gloves, a mask and goggles. Officers are directed to use all three items when responding to a call or having contact with a possible virus patient.

Times staff writer Leila Miller contributed to this report.