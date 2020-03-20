Here are the L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

Health officials Thursday reported the county’s second death, with the total number of confirmed cases rising by 40 overnight to 230.

A 34-year-old man who tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and traveling through Los Angeles International Airport this month died Thursday at a hospital in Pasadena, according to medical and government sources.

County and city officials also announced steep restrictions on movements designed to slow the virus.

“We must slow the number of new cases we have — we must,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health. “Without slowing the number of new cases, we will for sure overwhelm not only our healthcare system but many other essential services as workers who are doing those essential services fall ill.”

Here are the latest numbers of coronavirus cases in L.A. County communities: