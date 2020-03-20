Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Here are the L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

silverton relief
At Chi Spacca, Nancy Silverton and her staff distributed 300 free meals and other supplies to those in the restaurant industry who have been effected by closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
Jaclyn Cosgrove
March 20, 2020
7:25 AM
Health officials Thursday reported the county’s second death, with the total number of confirmed cases rising by 40 overnight to 230.

A 34-year-old man who tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and traveling through Los Angeles International Airport this month died Thursday at a hospital in Pasadena, according to medical and government sources.

County and city officials also announced steep restrictions on movements designed to slow the virus.

“We must slow the number of new cases we have — we must,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health. “Without slowing the number of new cases, we will for sure overwhelm not only our healthcare system but many other essential services as workers who are doing those essential services fall ill.”

Here are the latest numbers of coronavirus cases in L.A. County communities:

  • Alhambra -- 2
  • Arcadia --2
  • Baldwin Hills --1
  • Beverly Hills -- 4
  • Beverlywood --2
  • Boyle Heights --5
  • Brentwood -- 13
  • Burbank --1
  • Calabasas -- 1
  • Carson -- 1
  • Castaic --1
  • Covina -- 1
  • Crestview --1
  • Culver City --3
  • Diamond Bar --2
  • Eagle Rock -- 1
  • East Los Angeles --1
  • Echo Park -- 1
  • Encino -- 6
  • Gardena --1
  • Glendale -- 4
  • Granada Hills --4
  • Hancock Park -- 2
  • Hawthorne -- 1
  • Hollywood Hills -- 2
  • Hollywood -- 5
  • Inglewood -- 2
  • Koreatown -- 1
  • La Mirada -- 3
  • Lawndale --1
  • Lomita -- 5
  • Lynwood -- 1
  • Manhattan Beach -- 5
  • Mar Vista -- 1
  • Melrose -- 11
  • Monterey Park --2
  • North Hollywood --3
  • Northridge --1
  • Pacific Palisades --5
  • Palms--1
  • Park La Brea -- 3
  • Playa Vista -- 1
  • Reseda --1
  • San Dimas -- 1
  • San Pedro --1
  • Santa Clarita -- 3
  • Santa Monica Mountains -- 2
  • Santa Monica --2
  • Sherman Oaks -- 5
  • South El Monte --1
  • South Pasadena -- 1
  • Stevenson Ranch --1
  • Studio City -- 3
  • Sylmar -- 1
  • Tarzana --5
  • Torrance-- 2
  • Tujunga --1
  • University Park -- 1
  • Valley Glen --1
  • Van Nuys --1
  • Venice -- 4
  • Vermont Knolls -- 1
  • Walnut -- 1
  • West Adams -- 1
  • West Hills --3
  • West Hollywood -- 12
  • West Los Angeles --2
  • West Vernon -- 1
  • Westchester --3
  • Westwood -- 2
  • Whittier --2
  • Woodland Hills --3
  • Under Investigation --30
