Hollywood Burbank Airport employee tests positive for coronavirus infection

A ground-support employee responsible for handling luggage at Hollywood Burbank Airport has tested positive for the coronavirus infection, according to a statement released Monday by the company that employs the worker.

The employee, who works for GAT Airline Ground Support, last worked at the Burbank airport on March 15 and is “recovering at home and doing well,” Mike Hough, chief executive of the company, said in a statement Monday.

GAT manages ground-support employees for Alaska Airlines, Delta Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines and United airlines at Hollywood Burbank.

Airport spokeswoman Lucy Burghdorf said Monday she could not comment on the matter other than to say that safety protocols have been implemented since the beginning of the month.

Those measures include increasing the number of hand sanitizers around the terminals, having the janitorial staff use a more-effective cleaning agent and wiping down surfaces more frequently as well as posting signs with instructions on how to properly wash hands.

Clark Carpio writes for Times Community News.