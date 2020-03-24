Here’s the latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County officials confirmed Monday there were 128 new COVID-19 cases in the county and two more deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

That brings the total number of fatalities in the county to seven and the total case count to 536. Of those, 90 are hospitalized.

The numbers are expected to rise as more people are tested.

Officials announced Monday a partnership with Seegene Technologies Inc., a South Korea test kit manufacturer, to buy and process 20,000 new tests kits for the coronavirus.

The first 20,000 tests will be directed toward first responders and medical professionals. In Los Angeles, only 325 residents “on the front lines” — critical city workers, healthcare professionals and those working with the homeless — have been tested, according to city officials.

Of those who have tested positive, 80% are people ages 18 to 65, and 42% are in the 18-40 age group.

Agoura Hills 1

Alhambra 4

Altadena 5

Arcadia 3

Athens 1

Baldwin Hills 3

Bellflower 3

Beverly Hills 12

Beverlywood 7

Boyle Heights 5

Brentwood 27

Burbank 2

Calabasas 3

Canoga Park 2

Carson 6

Castaic 1

Century City 4

Century Palms/Cove 1

Cerritos 2

Cloverdale/Cochran 1

Compton 1

Covina 1

Crestview 6

Culver City 5

Del Rey 2

Diamond Bar 2

Downtown 2

Duarte 1

Eagle Rock 2

East Hollywood 1

East Los Angeles 2

Echo Park 2

El Segundo 1

Encino 10

Exposition Park 1

Florence 1

Gardena 1

Glendale 9

Glendora 1

Granada Hills 5

Hancock Park 6

Hawthorne 3

Hollywood 14

Hollywood Hills 7

Hyde Park 1

Inglewood 3

Koreatown 3

La Cañada Flintridge 2

La Mirada 3

La Verne 2

Lake Balboa 2

Lakewood 1

Lancaster 7

Lawndale 2

Lincoln Heights 1

Lomita 8

Long Beach - 17

Los Feliz 2

Lynwood 2

Manhattan Beach 9

Mar Vista 6

Melrose 19

Miracle Mile 5

Monterey Park 3

North Hollywood 9

Northridge 1

Pacific Palisades 8

Palmdale 1

Palms 2

Paramount 2

Park La Brea 6

Pasadena 3

Playa Vista 3

Rancho Palos Verdes 1

Redondo Beach 5

Reseda 3

San Dimas 1

San Fernando 1

San Pedro 2

Santa Clarita 7

Santa Monica 12

Santa Monica Mountains 2

Sherman Oaks 8

Silver Lake 4

South El Monte 1

South Gate 1

South Park 1

South Pasadena 3

South Whittier 2

Stevenson Ranch 2

Studio City 7

Sun Valley 2

Sunland 1

Sylmar 1

Tarzana 8

Temple City 1

Torrance 4

Tujunga 1

University Park 1

Valley Glen 7

Van Nuys 4

Venice 7

Vermont Knolls 1

Vermont Vista 1

Vernon Central 1

Walnut 1

West Adams 1

West Covina 1

West Hills 4

West Hollywood 23

West Los Angeles 4

West Vernon 2

Westchester 3

Westlake 1

Westwood 6

Whittier 2

Wilmington 3

Wilshire Center 1

Winnetka 1

Woodland Hills 7

Under Investigation 61

Here is an age breakdown*:

0 to 17 -- 9

18 to 40 --217

41 to 65 --198

Over 65 --92

*Excludes Pasadena and Long Beach