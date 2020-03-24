L.A. Archdiocese closes all churches in hopes of easing coronavirus danger

Citing danger from the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Archdiocese announced Tuesday it was closing all its churches until further notice.

The decision was made in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus, church officials said. The order began Tuesday.

"``Our community of faith is fully committed to doing all we can to limit the spread of this global public health threat,” Archbishop Jose H. Gomez said. “We are taking these extraordinary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of the faithful and the public, as well as all who continue to serve in our parishes and ministries.”

Earlier this month, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced it was lifting the obligation of attending Sunday Mass from its parishioners.

Under Tuesday’s order:

Church offices are closed to the public. Pastors may allow a minimal number of parish staff members (fewer than 10) to continue working in the office provided that social distancing is observed. For example, while the office is closed to the public, staff members can still answer telephones, answer emails, process payroll. If these functions can be performed remotely from home, this would obviously be ideal and diminish the risk of contagion.

Social distancing requires separation of at least six feet between individuals. Also, practice good hygiene by washing hands with soap and water frequently or using hand sanitizing products with at least 60% alcohol. Pastors should be vigilant in reminding parishioners and staff members to stay home if they are sick, especially if they have a fever or cough. Lastly, encourage frequent cleaning and sanitizing of premises.

If your parish is equipped with a bell system, you are invited to ring your bells at noon and 6 p.m. as a sign of solidarity and hope, and to ensure the people of God that we, as a church, still are very much present, even if we have adapted the way our parishes operate in these times. Please be mindful of observing city noise ordinances.

City News Service contributed to this report.