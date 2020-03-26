Redondo Beach will close some public places due to the virus. Here’s a list

Redondo Beach announced Thursday that the city would join several other municipalities in shutting down access to public places in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Effective at midnight Friday, Redondo Beach will close:

The Redondo Beach Pier, International Boardwalk and Parking Structures, except for the purpose of picking up food at city-designated locations from restaurants providing to-go orders and employees of those restaurants still providing service.

The Esplanade

Veteran’s Park and parking Lots, including the public parking areas adjacent to the Elks Lodge

All public walkways, stairways, ramps and paths that provide access to the beach

The coastal bluff trail between Knob Hill Avenue and George Freeth Way

The pedestrian path adjacent to the beach bike path between the city’s southern boundary and the Redondo Beach Pier

All walkways and stairways that provide access from private residential properties to the Redondo Beach Pier and International Boardwalk

George Freeth Way, including the street, sidewalk and parking

Czuleger Park, except for the purpose of enter and leave to residential properties next to the park

Redondo Bike Path parkette and parking lot

Moonstone Park

The sidewalk, bike path and public parking on the west side of Harbor Drive

The personal watercraft hand launching facility and the access road behind Seaside Lagoon

The public boat hoist in the Redondo Beach marina

The Redondo Beach marina parking lot, except for the purpose of picking up food from restaurants providing to-go orders and employees of those restaurants still providing service. The exception is also extended to live-aboard residents in the marina.

Aviation Park

The north Redondo Beach bike path from Robinson Street to Felton Lane

The dog park at Dominguez Park

City Park basketball courts

City park tennis courts

It is part of a growing list of closures along Southern California’s coast.

The Santa Monica Pier is closed, as are the nearby beach parking lots. Earlier this week, Orange County closed county-owned parking lots at all trails, parks and beaches under OC Parks jurisdiction.

Hermosa Beach city officials announced Wednesday that the city’s beach, the Strand and its downtown parking structure would close Saturday morning.

The closures came after throngs of people flocked to the beaches over the weekend, desperate to escape their homes and find a reminder of what normal life looks like.

There have been 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Redondo Beach.