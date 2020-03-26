Ventura County coronavirus cases steadily increase, reaching 50

Eleven new confirmed COVID-19 cases pushed Ventura County’s total to 50 as of Wednesday evening, health officials reported.

The new benchmark came less than three weeks after the county’s first confirmation on March 6 and demonstrated the spread of the coronavirus outside the area’s biggest hot spot.

Simi Valley continues to lead Ventura County in cases with 12, but only one of the latest 11 confirmed cases was recorded in the city.

Three new cases were identified in Camarillo, which moved that city’s total to eight, while Thousand Oaks and Ventura jumped by two, upping their counts to seven and six, respectively.

There also were new confirmed cases in Oxnard (now five), Oak Park (two) and Westlake Village (two).

Moorpark held steady at three cases while there were no increases for Ojai (two), Santa Paula (two) and Somis (one).

The 45-to-64 age group continues to be the most affected in the county, with six new cases raising the total to 21 in that group. Seniors, who have suffered the highest confirmed fatality rates in the state, saw their totals increase by five to 16.

Ventura County’s lone fatality was confirmed Sunday and was believed to be a person in their 70s who had “preexisting conditions,” according to Ashley Bautista, the county’s public information officer.

County officials did not release more details on the death.

Adults ages 25 to 44 account for nine cases. There are three positive tests for those 18 to 24 years old. Only one child has been confirmed with COVID-19 in the county.

As of Wednesday, 808 residents had been tested.

Since Friday, the county has been under a Stay-Well-At-Home order from Dr. Robert Levin, Ventura County’s public health officer.

He advised the public “to stay inside their residences, and immediately limit all movement outside of their homes beyond what is absolutely necessary to take care of essential needs.”

The order is set to last until April 20.