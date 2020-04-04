Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County officials on Saturday released the latest list of communities with confirmed coronavirus cases.

The death toll in Orange County increased to 14, with the total number of cases rising to 786, officials said Saturday. The number of fatalities rose from 13 on Friday, and cases grew by 75.

Of those who died, 57% were older than 65.

Numbers by community

Aliso Viejo 8

Anaheim 74

Brea 4

Buena Park 22

Costa Mesa 8

Cypress 18

Dana Point 11

Fountain Valley 9

Fullerton 17

Garden Grove 19

Huntington Beach 55

Irvine 70

La Habra 8

La Palma 6

Ladera Ranch 8

Laguna Beach 31

Laguna Hills 7

Laguna Niguel 20

Lake Forest 15

Mission Viejo 22

Newport Beach 70

Orange 24

Placentia 16

Rancho Santa Margarita 6

San Clemente 37

San Juan Capistrano 16

Santa Ana 51

Seal Beach 3

Stanton 1

Trabuco Canyon 5

Tustin 13

Westminster 9

Yorba Linda 24

Other 17

