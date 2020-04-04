Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County officials on Saturday released the latest list of communities with confirmed coronavirus cases.
The death toll in Orange County increased to 14, with the total number of cases rising to 786, officials said Saturday. The number of fatalities rose from 13 on Friday, and cases grew by 75.
Of those who died, 57% were older than 65.
Numbers by community
Aliso Viejo 8
Anaheim 74
Brea 4
Buena Park 22
Costa Mesa 8
Cypress 18
Dana Point 11
Fountain Valley 9
Fullerton 17
Garden Grove 19
Huntington Beach 55
Irvine 70
La Habra 8
La Palma 6
Ladera Ranch 8
Laguna Beach 31
Laguna Hills 7
Laguna Niguel 20
Lake Forest 15
Mission Viejo 22
Newport Beach 70
Orange 24
Placentia 16
Rancho Santa Margarita 6
San Clemente 37
San Juan Capistrano 16
Santa Ana 51
Seal Beach 3
Stanton 1
Trabuco Canyon 5
Tustin 13
Westminster 9
Yorba Linda 24
Other 17
